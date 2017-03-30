March 30 Biotest AG:
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat
group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a
potential business combination
* Biotest ag - Creat Group indicated key parameters of
potential combination to be through public tender offer for all
common and preference shares of Biotest
* Biotest AG - consideration is 28.50 euros ($30.65) per
ordinary share and 19 euros per preference share of Biotest
aktiengesellschaft
* Biotest - potential transaction is subject to final
negotiations of business combination agreement and agreement
with co's majority shareholder OGEL
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9297 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)