BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 13 Biotest AG:
* Biotest informs about limited availability of albumin
* Due to an equipment failure the availability of albumin is currently limited
* Consequences on sales and annual results are currently not assessable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.