April 7 Biotest AG:
* Chinese strategic investor Creat to make a voluntary
public takeover offer for the shares of Biotest AG
* Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG announced
its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer for all
outstanding ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG
* Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of
75 percent of all ordinary shares as well as regulatory
approvals
* To offer for all outstanding ordinary and preference
shares of Biotest AG for 28.50 euros ($30.30) per ordinary share
and 19.00 euros per preference share in an all-cash transaction
* Biotest was informed that Biotest AG's majority
shareholder, Ogel GmBH, supports transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9406 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)