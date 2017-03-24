BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
March 24 Biotest AG:
* Immunogen has elected not to exercise its late stage co-development option for the us-market with Biotest's antibody-drug conjugate (BT-062) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.