BRIEF-Hanall Biopharma to dispose treasury shares for 131.7 mln won
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5
Feb 17 Biotest Ag:
* Proceedings against Biotest have been closed
* Since a provision for this amount has already been recognised in financial year 2016, payment has no effect on result in 2017 financial year
* Besides tax payment already communicated on Nov. 4, 2016, Biotest has paid a corporate fine in amount of 1.0 million euros. Thereby proceedings against Biotest are closed.
* Public prosecution has moreover ceased investigation proceedings against several employees of company
* Proceedings against three managers of Biotest AG, including CFO, continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million