BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 14 Biotest AG
* Shareholders of Biotest AG have accepted voluntary public tender offer by Creat Group, by fulfilling minimum acceptance condition of 75 percent of Biotest ordinary shares outstanding Further company coverage:
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease