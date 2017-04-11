BRIEF-Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
April 11 Biotime Inc:
* Biotime Inc- on April 6, co entered into a controlled equity offering sales agreement with cantor Fitzgerald & Co as sales agent
* Biotime Inc- under agreement company may offer and sell, through Cantor Fitzgerald, shares of co having aggregate offering price of up to $25 million
* Biotime- pursuant to agreement,co may offer and sell through Cantor Fitzgerald,shares of co's common stock with aggregate offering price up to $25 million Source text:(bit.ly/2opRzkW) Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement