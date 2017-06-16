June 16 Biotime Inc:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase
agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with
HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase
from hbl outstanding debt and promissory notes of, and issued
by, Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd
* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase
from HBL, 96,025 ordinary shares of cell cure held by HBL
* Biotime - agreed to purchase cell cure debt and cell cure
shares from HBL with issuance of 4 million shares of co's common
stock, no par value per share
* Biotime - co will cause cell cure to issue HBL a warrant
equal to 5pct of cell cure's issued, outstanding share capital
at price per share of $40.5356
* Biotime - on June 15, cell cure entered into a second
amended and restated license agreement with Hadasit Medical
Research Services And Development
Source text:(bit.ly/2sBU1bt)
Further company coverage: