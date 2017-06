May 10 BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB

* BIOVICA HAS RECEIVED NEW PATENT IN CHINA AS WELL AS PATENT EXTENSION FOR COMPANY'S TECHNOLOGY IN UNITED STATES

* CHINESE PATENT IS VALID UNTIL 13 MAY 2031

* U.S. PATENT IS VALID TO AND INCLUDING 16 JULY 2032 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)