A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
June 15 BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB:
* Q4 NET SALES SEK 137,000 VERSUS SEK 93,000 YEAR AGO
* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Says no firm decision has been approved till date with regard to way of fund raising Source text:http://bit.ly/2sHWmyC Further company coverage: