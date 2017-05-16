BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of Greater Nashville Perinatology
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee
May 15 Biox Corp:
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group
* Proposal where CFFI Group would acquire all common shares of company not owned by CFFI Group for consideration of C$1.23 per share
* Board of directors has determined to proceed with negotiating definitive transaction agreements for proposed transaction
* Board formed a special committee of independent directors at outset of discussions with CFFI Group to review acquisition proposals
* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK