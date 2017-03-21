BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Birchcliff Energy Ltd
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* BIRCHCLIFF HAS ENGAGED A MARKETING AGENT TO SEEK POTENTIAL PURCHASERS
* EXPECTS ANY CASH PROCEEDS RESULTING FROM COMPLETED DEAL WILL BE USED TO INITIALLY REDUCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO'S CREDIT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.