BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Birchcliff Energy Ltd
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - seymour schulich has acquired an additional 2.5 million common shares of Birchcliff
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - Birchcliff has signed agreements for firm service transportation of 175,000 gj/d of natural gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.