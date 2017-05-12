May 12 Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces director election results from 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders and board changes

* Following shareholder meeting, Larry A. Shaw stepped down as chairman of board

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd- Jeffery Tonken, president and chief executive officer and a director of Birchcliff, was appointed as chairman