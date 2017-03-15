March 14 Bird Construction Inc

* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results

* Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly construction revenue of $430.7 million versus $413.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015

"anticipate a significant reduction in earnings in 2017 as compared to 2016"