13 hours ago
BRIEF-Birmingham Sports ‍acquires a company in Cambodia​
June 30, 2017 / 3:23 PM

BRIEF-Birmingham Sports ‍acquires a company in Cambodia​

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd

* ‍Acquisition of entire issued share capital of a company in cambodia​

* Orchard Gold entered into equity share and purchase agreement

* Agreement at consideration of approximately US$9.7 million

* Pursuant to deal Orchard Gold has conditionally agreed to purchase Celestial Fame investments for about US$9.7 million

* ‍deep Blue and GRED entered into properties share purchase agreement ​

* ‍deep Blue agreed to purchase properties at aggregate consideration of approximately US$26.2 million​ Source text (bit.ly/2t8Yuj6) Further company coverage:

