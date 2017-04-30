BRIEF-TG Therapeutics files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 mln
* TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rq7sLa) Further company coverage:
April 30 Birzeit Pharmaceutical Co
* Q1 net income after tax $2.9 million versus $2.3 million year ago
* Q1 sales $9.5 million versus $8 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2pKYkzN) Further company coverage:
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says selling security holder to issue 5 million shares of common stock - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rHh9Vi) Further company coverage: