March 1 Bitauto Holdings Ltd
* Bitauto announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 revenue RMB 1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.63
billion
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - net loss in Q4 of 2016 was RMB105.1
million compared to a net loss of RMB312.8 million in
corresponding period in 2015
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd says basic and diluted net loss per
ADS in Q4 of 2016 was $0.39
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd- currently expects to generate
revenue in range of RMB1.48 billion to RMB1.53 billion in Q1 of
2017
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - appointment of Andy Zhang,
Bitauto's president, to company's board of directors, effective
on March 1, 2017
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd qtrly non-GAAP net profit per ADS
$0.03
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: