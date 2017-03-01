March 1 Bitauto Holdings Ltd

* Bitauto announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue RMB 1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.63 billion

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - net loss in Q4 of 2016 was RMB105.1 million compared to a net loss of RMB312.8 million in corresponding period in 2015

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd says basic and diluted net loss per ADS in Q4 of 2016 was $0.39

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd- currently expects to generate revenue in range of RMB1.48 billion to RMB1.53 billion in Q1 of 2017

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - appointment of Andy Zhang, Bitauto's president, to company's board of directors, effective ‪on March 1, 2017

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd qtrly non-GAAP net profit per ADS $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: