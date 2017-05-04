BRIEF-Suda signs MOU to acquire anti-cancer agent
* Suda signs term sheet to acquire Novel Oro- Mucosal anti-cancer agent
May 4 BITTIUM OYJ:
* BITTIUM OYJ - BITTIUM FAROS™ECG-MEASURING DEVICES' ARRHYTHMIA DETECTION ALGORITHMS RECEIVED MEDICAL DEVICE APPROVAL IN EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Suda signs term sheet to acquire Novel Oro- Mucosal anti-cancer agent
June 19 Tiger Woods said on Monday he is receiving "professional help" to manage his use of the medications he takes to relieve back pain and insomnia following his arrest for driving while intoxicated last month.