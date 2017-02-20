Feb 20 Bittium Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 19.0 million euros ($20.16 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 2.1 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Expects that net sales in 2017 will be at same level than in previous year

* 2017 operating result is expected to be negative

* Proposes that annual general meeting to be held on April 12, 2017 resolve to pay 0.05 euro per share as dividend

* Board of directors also proposes an additional dividend of 0.25 euros per share