March 9 Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari AS :

* Decides to buy back shares with up to 40.0 million lira ($10.65 million) fund

* Company announced on Feb. 2 that requested up to 40.0 million lira as capital advance, from the controlling shareholder Yıldız Holding A.Ş., to be used for a future capital increase, in order to support the company's growth strategy and to support a share buy-back program up to that amount