* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Hedge fund Black-And-White Capital LP urging Etsy to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale - Bloomberg
* Investors Real Estate Trust - announces acquisition of Oxbō Apartments, a multifamily property in St. Paul, minnesota