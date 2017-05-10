BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Black Diamond Group Ltd
* Black diamond group ltd - normal course fleet sales are projected to be c$5.0 million for 2017
* Black diamond reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue c$38.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$39.7 million
* Black diamond group ltd qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.