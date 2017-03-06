March 6 Black Diamond Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $41.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black diamond inc - company anticipates its fy 2017 sales to grow between 3 pct-7 pct to approximately $153 million to $158 million compared to $148.2 million in 2016

* Says company expects approximately $2.5 million in capital expenditures in 2017

* Expects gross margin in fiscal 2017 to increase about 300 to 400 basis points and range between 32.5 pct-33.5 pct compared to 29.5 pct in 2016