BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Black Iron Inc:
* Black Iron Inc-ukrainian unit obtained approval from kryviy rih city council to prepare land allotment plan regarding shymanivske steel's proposal
Black Iron Inc- shymanivske steel's proposal to lease surface rights for shymanivske iron ore project from city of kryviy rih
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results