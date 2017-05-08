BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Black Stone Minerals Lp
* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results and declares cash distribution; east texas acquisitions and development agreements enhance growth outlook
* Production for Q1 averaged 35.6 mboe/d, a 19% increase over prior quarter
* Black Stone Minerals reported oil and gas revenues of $88.2 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 68%
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.