BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $183.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.9 million
* Blackbaud Inc - qtrly non-GAAP organic revenue growth of 7.4%
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $775 million to $795 million
* Blackbaud inc - reaffirms 2017 full year financial guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.06 to $2.18
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $787.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
