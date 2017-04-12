BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm
* Blackberry Ltd - final award including interest and reasonable attorneys' fees will be issued after a hearing on may 30, 2017
* Blackberry Ltd - a binding interim arbitration decision awarding Blackberry $814.9 million in royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm Incorporated
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results