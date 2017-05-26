May 26 Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry Ltd - reached an agreement with qualcomm incorporated resolving all amounts payable in connection with interim arbitration decision announced on April 12, 2017​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍following a joint stipulation by parties, arbitration panel has issued a final award providing for payment by qualcomm to co of U.S.$940 million​

* Says Qualcomm will pay full amount of final award on or before May 31, 2017