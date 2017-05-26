UPDATE 4-BlackBerry misses Q1 forecasts, shares slide as services sales fall
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds details, comment; updates share prices)
May 26 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry Ltd - reached an agreement with qualcomm incorporated resolving all amounts payable in connection with interim arbitration decision announced on April 12, 2017
* Blackberry Ltd - following a joint stipulation by parties, arbitration panel has issued a final award providing for payment by qualcomm to co of U.S.$940 million
* Says Qualcomm will pay full amount of final award on or before May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
