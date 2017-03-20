March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
:
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc and Jana Partners announce
addition of two new independent directors to board
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - Jerry Ulrich, company's
chief financial officer, announced that he plans to retire by
end of this year
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - two new directors will be
Robert Henske and Jeffrey H. Fox
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - company has initiated a
search to identify a replacement for Ulrich
* Company will add two new independent directors to board of
directors, effective no later than April 24, 2017
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - company also reaffirmed
all previous 2017 guidance.
* Board will increase to thirteen members from current
eleven
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - has made certain changes
to its compensation practices that will result in a lower
dilution rate for 2017
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - under agreement with
Jana, co will also form a cost savings committee that will
evaluate all options for increasing cost savings
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - cost savings committee
will be comprised of four members, two of whom will be new
directors
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - intends to restructure
equity compensation for company's named executive officers
beginning in 2018
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - in connection with
appointments, Blackhawk and Jana have entered into a cooperation
agreement.
