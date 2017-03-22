UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Blackline Safety Corp
* Blackline announces underwritten private placement and concurrent non-brokered private placement
* Blackline safety corp - private placement of 3.5 million common shares of company at an issue price of $3.00 per common share
* Blackline safety - intends to complete non-brokered private placement for aggregate of 2 million common shares at issue price of $3.00 per common share
* Blackline safety - intends to use proceeds of offerings to support development of co's manufacturing capabilities, expansion of international sales network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.