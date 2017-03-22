March 22 Blackline Safety Corp

* Blackline announces underwritten private placement and concurrent non-brokered private placement

* Blackline safety corp - private placement of 3.5 million common shares of company at an issue price of $3.00 per common share

* Blackline safety - intends to complete non-brokered private placement for aggregate of 2 million common shares at issue price of $3.00 per common share

* Blackline safety - intends to use proceeds of offerings to support development of co's manufacturing capabilities, expansion of international sales network