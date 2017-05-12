BRIEF-Krungthai Card appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman
* Appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman to replace Poonpat Sripleng who resigned effective June 20
May 12 Blackline Inc:
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Says will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any shares of common stock by the selling stockholders
June 20 China's Fosun International has increased its offer for Fabergé owner Gemfields to 256 million pounds ($324 million), turning up the heat in a bid battle with the largest shareholder of the London-listed company.