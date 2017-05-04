BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Blackline Inc
* Blackline announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $38.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.30
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $40.8 million to $41.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $173 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $39.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $168.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering