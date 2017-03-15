BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp
* Blackrock capital investment corp - on march 15, 2017, co issued notices to holders of its 6.60% senior secured notes, series b, due january 18, 2018
* Blackrock capital investment corp - company will prepay all $17 million in aggregate principal amount of notes on april 17, 2017 - sec filing
* Blackrock capital investment corp - notes will be prepaid at 100% of principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from january 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.