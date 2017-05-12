BRIEF-Krungthai Card appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman
* Appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman to replace Poonpat Sripleng who resigned effective June 20
May 12 Blackrock Inc:
* Blackrock Inc takes share stake of 9.4 million Class A shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
* Blackrock Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016
June 20 China's Fosun International has increased its offer for Fabergé owner Gemfields to 256 million pounds ($324 million), turning up the heat in a bid battle with the largest shareholder of the London-listed company.