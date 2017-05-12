May 12 Blackrock Inc:

* Blackrock Inc takes share stake of 9.4 million Class A shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing

* Blackrock Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2qb42dL) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2qb4ecZ) Further company coverage: