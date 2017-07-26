FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 8:33 PM

BRIEF-Blackrock's Rieder says believe Fed is targeting 3 rate hikes for 2018

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc:

* Blackrock Inc's Rick Rieder says we believe the Fed is targeting three rate hikes for 2018

* Blackrock's Rieder says also don’t believe another rate hike is likely from the Fed until Dec FOMC meeting

* Blackrock's Rieder says we think the European Central Bank is likely to keep its deposit rate at the existing low level for a very long time

* Blackrock Inc's Rick Rieder says think Bank Of Japan is likely to maintain accommodative policy on hold until inflation is decisively apparent in economy

* Blackrock's Rieder - while ECB's quantitative easing program may begin to taper in Jan, process of removing this accommodation will also be protracted Further company coverage:

