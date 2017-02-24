BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Blackrock's strategist Kate Moore :
* Blackrock's strategist Kate Moore - Expect global reflation and domestic cyclical upswing, as reflected in Blackrock GPS, to support Chinese equities
* Blackrock's Moore says "Progress on domestic structural reforms and undemanding valuations add to China’S attractions"
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5