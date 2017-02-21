Feb 21 Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill :
* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill - Global earnings
are collectively posting some of their best performance since
the end of the financial crisis
* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill - Growth
expectations for key economies, signals "upside surprises" for
Japan, France and Germany
* Blackrock’s Turnill - Steeper yield curves, improving net
interest margins have boosted profits for global financials
* Blackrock’s Turnill - Believe growth in key economies to
translate into even stronger earnings over coming qtrs, similar
to U.S. in second half of 2016
* Blackrock’s Turnill - Long-term demand trends have lifted
technology revenues
