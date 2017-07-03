FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says expects to see reduction in global oil inventories in H2
July 3, 2017 / 3:49 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says expects to see reduction in global oil inventories in H2

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Blackrock's Strategist Richard Turnill

* Global oil supply glut hasn’t eased as fast as we thought, but expect to see reduction in global oil inventories in second half

* "We now see oil prices fluctuating around current levels, in a lower range than we had expected earlier this year"

* We believe U.S. oil production could be further constrained by reduced labor supply and rising input costs

* Prefer shares of exploration and production (E&P) companies, particularly low-cost U.S. Shale producers

* Global oil demand not yet risen to offset higher supply, but see sustained above-trend economic growth to support oil demand from here

* We also like emerging market energy equities and selected debt of high-quality exploration and production companies

* Growth rate of U.S. oil production has slowed recently‍​ Further company coverage:

