June 5 Blackrock's Richard Turnill:

* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"‍​

* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We do see opportunities in high-quality U.S. credit"

* Blackrock's Turnill says emerging market and European equities are becoming consensus trades, but we believe they still have room to run‍​‍​‍​ Further company coverage: