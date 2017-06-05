China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 Blackrock's Richard Turnill:
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We do see opportunities in high-quality U.S. credit"
* Blackrock's Turnill says emerging market and European equities are becoming consensus trades, but we believe they still have room to run Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: