July 17, 2017 / 3:32 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says see inflation in Eurozone eventually picking up

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Blackrock's Global Chief Investment Strategist Richard Turnill:

* Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill - see inflation in Eurozone eventually picking up amid ongoing monetary support, sustained global economic expansion

* Blackrock's Turnill​ says "we see the ECB announcing in September that it will start scaling down its asset purchases beginning in 2018"

* Blackrock’s Turnill - believe gradual monetary policy normalization, sustained global economic expansion point to moderately higher global bond yields

* Blackrock’s Turnill- risk to view includes global policy normalization disrupts bond markets more than expected

* Blackrock’s Turnill- risk to view also includes significantly higher bond yields undermine economic progress, equity valuations; view this as unlikely Further company coverage:

