2 days ago
BRIEF-Blackrock's UK strategic alternative income fund raises over 500 mln stg
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's UK strategic alternative income fund raises over 500 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock has completed first close of its UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund

* Fund closed at end of June with over 500 million stg secured in commitments from a range of institutional investors in UK

* BlackRock UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund is a sterling-denominated pooled fund, designed to deliver predictable, long-term cash flows targeting a net annual yield of 5 pct over the investment cycle

* BlackRock's 2017 Rebalancing Survey found that large institutional investors are set to deploy cash in 2017, with investors expected to make significant moves into less liquid assets.

* On a net basis, 63 pct of UK investors expect to increase their allocations to real assets this year. Further company coverage:

