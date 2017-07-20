FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly net income per common unit $0.51
July 20, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly net income per common unit $0.51

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP

* Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly net income per common unit $0.51

* Blackstone Group LP - Distributable earnings was $781 million ($0.63/unit) in the quarter, up 58% year-over-year

* Blackstone Group LP - ‍​ Economic net income was $705 million ($0.59/unit) in the quarter, up 36% year-over-year

* Blackstone Group LP - Inflows were $12.1 billion in the quarter, bringing the last twelve months inflows to $57.4 billion

* Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly total revenues $1.55 billion versus $1.19 billion

* Blackstone Group LP - ‍​ Total assets under management (“AUM”) grew to $371.1 billion at quarter-end, up 4 percent

* Blackstone Group LP - declared a quarterly distribution of $0.54 per common unit

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2tKiTK9] Further company coverage:

