* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 BLEECKER SA:
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 12.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 REVENUE EUR 12.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers