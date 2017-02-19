Feb 20 Blis Technologies Ltd

* Now does not expect to meet its previous guidance of net profit before tax in excess of $700,00

* Company expect to record a maiden profit for year to 31 march 2017

* Company now expects trading revenue to be around $6.5m for year to 31 march 2017

* Tax asset of approximately $1.3m is expected to be recognised in 2017

