* Epigenomics AG: BLITZ F16-83 GMBH to launch takeover offer
for Epigenomics AG
* Epigenomics - Co, CFIC, Blitz F16-83 GMBH entered business
combination agreement regarding takeover of Epigenomics by
bidder
* Epigenomics - Other than by CFIC, bidder to be indirectly
owned by largest current shareholder of Epigenomics, Biochain
* Epigenomics - Pursuant to BCA, bidder agreed to launch
voluntary public takeover offer pursuant to german takeover act
to buy all outstanding shares of Co
* Says under terms of BCA, Epigenomics shareholders will be
offered 7.52 euros in cash per each ordinary share
* Says transaction values Epigenomics' equity, including net
cash, at approximately 171 million euros
* Says current workforce of Epigenomics is not intended to
be reduced as a consequence of transaction
