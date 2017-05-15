May 15 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 sales rose 0.5 percent to $5.973 million

* Continue to anticipate that sales are likely to remain flat for remainder of 2017

* "disappointed that we are again reporting a loss for Q1 2017"