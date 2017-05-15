BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 sales rose 0.5 percent to $5.973 million
* Continue to anticipate that sales are likely to remain flat for remainder of 2017
* "disappointed that we are again reporting a loss for Q1 2017" Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2riwec1] Further company coverage:
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.