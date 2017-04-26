BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Bloomin' Brands Inc:
* Bloomin' Brands announces Q1 EPS of $0.41; adjusted EPS of $0.54; posts comparable sales at Outback Steakhouse of 1.4%; reaffirms FY17 guidance including adjusted EPS, U.S. Comparable sales; repurchases $78 million of common stock YTD
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Qtrly reported combined u.s. Comparable restaurant sales down 0.2% including up 1.4% at Outback Steakhouse
* Qtrly total revenues $1,143.8 million versus $1,164.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results