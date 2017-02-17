Feb 17 Bloomin' Brands Inc

* Bloomin' Brands Inc - on February 15, 2017, company decided to close 43 underperforming restaurants

* Bloomin' Brands - most of the restaurants will close in 2017

* Bloomin' Brands - recognized pre-tax asset impairments and closing costs of $46.5 million during thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended december 25, 2016

* Bloomin' Brands Inc - expects to incur additional charges of approximately $19.5 million to $23.5 million over next three years related to closures