BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 17 Bloomin' Brands Inc
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - on February 15, 2017, company decided to close 43 underperforming restaurants
* Bloomin' Brands - most of the restaurants will close in 2017
* Bloomin' Brands - recognized pre-tax asset impairments and closing costs of $46.5 million during thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended december 25, 2016
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - expects to incur additional charges of approximately $19.5 million to $23.5 million over next three years related to closures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.