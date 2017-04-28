BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Bloomin' Brands Inc
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - sale and refranchising of 45 outback steakhouses in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico
* Bloomin' Brands, Inc refranchises 54 company-owned locations to longtime franchise partners
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - sale and refranchising of 45 outback steakhouses to Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts Inc and its affiliates
* Bloomin' Brands - sale of eight outback restaurants and 1 Carrabba's Italian Grill in Montana, South Dakota, Utah & Wyoming to Evergreen Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives